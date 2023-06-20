Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

