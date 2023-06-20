Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
- Medicals Stocks Waters, Agilent, Illumina Show Growth Potential
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.