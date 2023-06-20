Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYI opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.