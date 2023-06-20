Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
IGI stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.26.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)
- Industrials Shine As Ametek, Cintas, Eaton Trade At New Highs
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
- Medical Stocks Waters, Agilent, Illumina Show Growth Potential
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.