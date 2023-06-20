Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

IGI stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

