Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $624.50 million and approximately $77.48 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $244.28 or 0.00867787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,556,490 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

