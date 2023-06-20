Wrapped HBAR Price Reaches $0.0450 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $108,608.03 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,289.907196 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04505804 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $217,475.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

