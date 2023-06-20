WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. 842,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,853. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

