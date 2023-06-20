Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of XIN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

