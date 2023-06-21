13,906 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
