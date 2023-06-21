2,227 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

