2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. 2U has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

