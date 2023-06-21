4,256 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

