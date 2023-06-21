626 Financial LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C remained flat at $47.61 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,884,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.