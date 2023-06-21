626 Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

626 Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,325,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,648,566. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

