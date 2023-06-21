626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MDLZ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

