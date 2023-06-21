626 Financial LLC Purchases 589 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

626 Financial LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.1% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.79. 1,682,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,493. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

