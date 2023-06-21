626 Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

626 Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPYG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. 365,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

