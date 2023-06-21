626 Financial LLC Sells 395 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

626 Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

