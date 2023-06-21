626 Financial LLC Sells 496 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

626 Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $244.64. 1,081,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

