78,659 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,878,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16,816.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.