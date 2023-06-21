Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

