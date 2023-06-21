Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 21000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($5.69) million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

