Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 397,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.