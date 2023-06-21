Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

