accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.24) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

accesso Technology Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 803 ($10.28). The company had a trading volume of 67,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,599. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 520 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($11.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 715.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 753.30. The stock has a market cap of £332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,461.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

