Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,323,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,758,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.