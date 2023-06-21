ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
