ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

