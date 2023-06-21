Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.46.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.