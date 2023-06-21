Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.