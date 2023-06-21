Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.44. 687,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

