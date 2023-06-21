Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Affimed by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Affimed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFMD opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.53.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

