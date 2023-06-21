Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. 4,460,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,682,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 216,504 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.