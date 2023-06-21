Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.82. 68,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 248,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Afya Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.56 million. Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Afya

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 991,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.