Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.82. 68,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 248,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Afya Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.56 million. Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Afya from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Afya
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.