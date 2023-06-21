Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

