Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.04.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.