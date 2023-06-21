Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $9.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -142.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -716.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

