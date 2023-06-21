Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.66 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $888.28 million and approximately $28.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,635,483,282 coins and its circulating supply is 7,250,106,452 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

