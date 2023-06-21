Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.18 Per Share

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alliance Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

LON APH opened at GBX 54.70 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 34.14 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.54.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.83) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.