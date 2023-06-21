Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 528,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,994,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 54.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 808,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 167,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 1,254,261 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

