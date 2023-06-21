Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 267,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 347,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.