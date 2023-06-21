AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95. 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

AMG Critical Materials Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

