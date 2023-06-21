Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $45.37

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.29. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.88 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 390,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,570,000 after buying an additional 533,230 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.