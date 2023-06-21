Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $45.33

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

XNCR opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter worth about $12,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 105.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

