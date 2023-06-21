Analyzing Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth 5.17% -1.69% -0.43% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $573.15 million 0.57 $19.57 million ($0.72) -17.87 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 4 0 2.57 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $23.78, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats UMeWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company also engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

