Analyzing Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Newmont has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 2 9 0 2.82 Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $60.53, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Newmont’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

77.8% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -4.55% 6.05% 3.19% Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.92 billion 2.87 -$429.00 million ($0.66) -65.30 Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.37) -10.57

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmont beats Gatos Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment composed of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname and Cerro Negro. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment composed of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

