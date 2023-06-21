Analyzing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prime Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -109.70% Prime Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -3.58 Prime Medicine $5.21 million 279.37 -$121.82 million N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats MiNK Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

