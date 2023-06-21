Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.76. Approximately 227,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 373,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Appian Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

