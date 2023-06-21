Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.46

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 6616520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $874.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 392,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Articles

