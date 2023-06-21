ARC Resources Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.32.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$17.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.44. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$20.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

