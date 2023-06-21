ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Plans Dividend of $0.13

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1273 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

AETUF stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AETUF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

