Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,310. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

