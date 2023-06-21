Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.63. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 577 shares traded.
Arco Platform Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $662.53 million, a PE ratio of 241.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.
