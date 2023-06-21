Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.63. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 577 shares traded.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $662.53 million, a PE ratio of 241.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 246.6% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,103,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,432 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Arco Platform by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arco Platform by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,257,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

